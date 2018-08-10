Davis (1-6) allowed three runs on three hits -- including two home runs -- while recording one out against the Dodgers on Thursday. He was charged with the loss.

The right-hander has hit another rough stretch, with multiple runs allowed in three of his last four appearances (eight runs total, two blown saves). Davis now has a 5.51 ERA on the year, but working in his favor is his contract -- the highest AAV for a reliever in history -- and the fact that Adam Ottavino hasn't been quite as sharp in recent outings. Still, it's possible the Rockies, who are in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, will consider relieving Davis of is ninth-inning duties temporarily and try to get him right in a lower-leverage spot.