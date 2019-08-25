Daza will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the Cardinals.

After going 1-for-6 with a walk while starting the previous two games in center field, Daza will shift over to left field while Ian Desmond rests in the series finale. Daza may see his opportunities take a hit if Raimel Tapia (hand) is able to shake off his injury and return to the lineup within the next few days.

