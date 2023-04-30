Daza (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Daza hasn't picked up a start since last Sunday in Philadelphia due to a sore left hand, but he was able to make a cameo off the bench as a pinch hitter in Saturday's 11-4 loss, going hitless in his lone plate appearance. Though he looks on track to avoid a stint on the injured list even though he has yet to return to the lineup, Daza may be viewed as the Rockies' fourth outfielder at this point following Randal Grichuk's recent return from the IL.