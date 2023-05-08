Daza was outrighted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday after clearing waivers.
Daza owns a 75 wRC+ across 924 big-league plate appearances and has graded out as an average-to-below-average defender in the outfield over the past two seasons, so it's not overly surprising that none of the league's other 29 teams were willing to put in a waiver claim for him. He'll stick in the Colorado organization and could face a more difficult path back to the big leagues now that he's no longer a member of the Rockies' 40-man roster.