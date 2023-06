Daza is scheduled to undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder next week, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Daza was pushed off the 40-man roster in Colorado back in early May and injured his shoulder this past Sunday while playing in a game for Triple-A Albuquerque. If it's a labrum repair, he might struggle to get back to full health before the beginning of the 2024 campaign. The 29-year-old will be arbitration-eligible this winter.