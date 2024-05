Frazier will start at second base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Rays.

Frazier will draw a second straight start at the keystone and looks poised to see most of the starts at the position after the Royals placed Michael Massey (back) on the 10-day injured list Sunday. The Royals will likely turn to Garrett Hampson or Nick Loftin at second base over the lefty-hitting Frazier when Kansas City opposes left-handed starters.