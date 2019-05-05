Royals' Alex Gordon: Collects five RBI

Gordon went 3-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI in Saturday's 15-3 win over the Tigers.

Gordon gave the Royals an early 2-0 lead with his two-run homer in the first inning and the offense never looked back. The 35-year-old broke out of a mini-slump as he was 1-for-12 over his last four games. Gordon is slashing .299/.394/.538 with six home runs and 27 RBIs in 117 at-bats.