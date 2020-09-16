site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Alex Gordon: Out second straight game vs. lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gordon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.
For the second straight day, the Tigers will roll out a lefty starting pitcher (Tarik Skubal), so the lefty-hitting Gordon will take a seat once again. Edward Olivares will spell Gordon in left field.
