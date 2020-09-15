site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Alex Gordon: On bench against southpaw
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gordon isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Tigers.
With left-hander Matthew Boyd starting for the Tigers, Gordon will get a day off Tuesday. Edward Olivares will shift to left field with Bubba Starling starting in center field.
