Royals' Alex Gordon: Day off Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Gordon is not in Tuesday's lineup against Cleveland.
Gordon is hitting .286/.375/.457 with two home runs over his last 10 games. Hunter Dozier will start in left field while Jorge Soler starts in right and Ryan McBroom slots in at designated hitter.
