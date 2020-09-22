site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: royals-alex-gordon-out-against-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
MLB Power Rankings
Standings
Statistics
Royals' Alex Gordon: Out against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 22, 2020
at
2:49 pm ET 1 min read
Gordon is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Cardinals.
Gordon has only started against two lefties all season, and he will predictably head to the bench with southpaw Austin Gomber starting for St. Louis. Edward Olivares will start in left field and bat seventh.
More News
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
21D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
24D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read