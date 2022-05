Garrett pitched 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings, throwing one wild pitch and striking out two during Monday's 6-1 loss to the Orioles.

Garrett got the last out of the fifth inning and then pitched a perfect sixth in relief of starter Carlos Hernandez. Prior to Monday, Garrett had allowed three runs across his last two outings. The southpaw has a 3.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB in eight innings this season, and he's yet to see much high-leverage work.