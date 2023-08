The Royals claimed Thompson off waivers from Texas on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Omaha.

The Rangers DFA'd Thompson on Friday after he slashed just .170/.237/.283 through 60 plate appearances in the majors. The former top prospect will now get a second chance with the Royals, but he will have to prove himself with their Triple-A affiliate in Omaha before cracking the major-league lineup.