Thompson entered Saturday's game as a pinch runner, stole a base and scored a run in a 7-6 loss to the Nationals.

Thompson may not play a significant role for the Reds, but his speed could be useful. He's two years removed from stealing 18 bases in 55 games for the Rangers. He can also play center field, a position in flux after TJ Friedl (wrist) opened the season on the injured list.