The Royals reinstated Hernandez (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Friday.
Hernandez was shut down at the start of spring training due to a pinched nerve in his right shoulder, but he's ready to join the Royals after an eight-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha. The right-hander recorded four saves and 17 holds last season but had a 5.27 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 70 innings.
