The Royals placed Hernandez on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right shoulder inflammation, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez missed all of spring training with the shoulder issue. He resumed mound work about a week ago, but there's no timetable for his return to the active roster.
