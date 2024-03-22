Hernandez (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez has been throwing for nearly two weeks, but this appears to be an increase in intensity. The right-hander's status for Opening Day remains up in the air, but it doesn't seem likely he'll be ready to begin the season.
