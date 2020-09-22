Hernandez allowed one run on four hits and three walks over 3.2 innings Monday, striking out four in the win over St. Louis. He did not factor in the decision.

Hernandez wasn't too efficient Monday, throwing just 40-of-72 pitches for strikes. However, the only real blemish on his line was a solo homer hit by Matt Carpenter in the second inning. Hernandez lowered his season ERA to 3.46 in 13 innings this season. He's slated to make his final start of the season at home against Detroit this weekend.