Royals' Cheslor Cuthbert: Possible option at first base
General manager Dayton Moore said Cuthbert could be an option at first base if the Royals don't re-sign Eric Hosmer, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
With the Royals potentially losing corner infielders Mike Moustakas and Eric Hosmer in free agency, Cuthbert is a prime candidate to fill either one of the openings left behind by the pair. While he's a better bet to enter the season as the team's starting third baseman given his familiarity at the position -- he has 164 career starts at third base compared to just two at first -- where he ultimately ends up will likely depend on the team's remaining offseason transactions as well as his performance in spring. Even with an everyday role, Cuthbert's limited skill set is tough to have confidence in from a fantasy perspective, especially for a corner infielder.
