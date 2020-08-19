Cuthbert was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Wednesday.
Cuthbert will be removed from the 40-man roster for the second time this season to make room for right-hander Dane Dunning and outfielder Adam Engel on the active roster. The 27-year-old went unclaimed last time he was on waivers. If that happens again, he should resume working at the team's alternate training site.
