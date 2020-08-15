Cuthbert's contract was purchased by the White Sox on Saturday.
Cuthbert was designated for assignment three games into the regular season, but he'll return to the active roster after Leury Garcia (thumb) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Saturday. He should serve as infield depth for the White Sox while some of the team's starters are on the mend.
