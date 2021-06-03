Cuthbert signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Cuthbert was let go by the Reds at the end of May after he hit .203 with two home runs and 11 RBI in 21 games with Triple-A Louisville. He's been assigned to Triple-A Syracuse and should serve as organizational depth.
