Cuthbert is among the players getting extra playing time at first base with Joey Votto (COVID-19) out at least 10 days, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Cuthbert has experience at the position in the big leagues with the Royals, but he's with the Reds on a non-roster contract, making it tougher for him to make the team. Scott Heineman is also getting reps there.