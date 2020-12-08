Cuthbert signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday that includes an invitation to big-league spring training.

He was designated for assignment by the White Sox this past season and evidently became a free agent after the season. Cuthbert barely played in 2020 and hit .246/.294/.379 with nine home runs in 330 plate appearances with the Royals in 2019. He will provide organizational infield depth.