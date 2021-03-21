The Reds reassigned Cuthbert to their minor league camp, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Cuthbert was already up against it to make the Reds' Opening Day roster, and then hit .130/.231/.130 in 26 plate appearances.
