Ragans left Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays due to a left calf cramp.

Ragans was removed from the game midway through the seventh inning and was later seen in the dugout after receiving minimal attention from the Royals' trainers, so his injury doesn't appear to be anything too severe. The team will likely continue to monitor his condition, but the 26-year-old lefty should be able to make his next start.