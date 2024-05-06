Ragans (calf) is listed as the Royals' probable starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Brewers in Kansas City.

Ragans experienced cramping in his left calf in his most recent start this past Tuesday against the Blue Jays, but he had already tossed 6.2 innings (105 pitches) and likely wouldn't have stayed in the game any longer even if he wasn't experiencing any discomfort. The Royals didn't suggest that Ragans required any follow-up testing, so he's not expected to face any restrictions as he takes the hill Monday for his eighth start of the season. Ragans tentatively lines up for a two-start week, with his second outing expected to come Saturday against the Angels.