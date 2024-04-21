Ragans (0-2) took the loss Saturday against the Orioles, allowing seven runs on nine hits over 1.2 innings while striking out four.

Ragans struck out three of the first four batters he faced in the contest before getting lit up for seven runs in the second inning. The lefty allowed eight hits in the frame before being relieved by Mark Sauer, marking the shortest outing of the season for Ragans after going at least five innings in each of his first four starts. He came into the contest with a 1.93 ERA but saw it jump to 4.32 following Saturday's loss. Ragans will look to get back on track when Kansas City hosts the Blue Jays next week.