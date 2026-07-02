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Royals' Cole Ragans: Undergoes UCL repair surgery

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Ragans underwent UCL repair surgery on his left elbow Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

It was unknown what type of procedure Ragans would need when the Royals announced last weekend that he was scheduled for surgery. Now confirmed to have undergone UCL repair surgery, the 28-year-old southpaw will officially miss the remainder of the season and is likely to remain out until midway through the 2027 campaign. He'll close the book on 2026 after putting up a 4.84 ERA and 1.42 WHIP alongside a 45:23 K:BB through 35.1 innings over eight starts.

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