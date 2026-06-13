Royals' Cole Ragans: Logs second bullpen session Friday

Ragans (elbow) threw a second bullpen session Friday, MLB.com reports.

Ragans' bullpen session Friday comes on the heels of a 23-pitch session Wednesday. The continued throwing is an encouraging sign, and the Royals will determine the next steps in his recovery after evaluating how the 28-year-old feels over the weekend. The southpaw has been on the injured list since May 8 with a left elbow impingement and made a rehab start May 23, but his progression was paused after he experienced discomfort in the aftermath of the outing. Before being sidelined, Ragans posted a 1-4 record with a 4.84 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 45:23 K:BB across 35.1 innings (eight starts).