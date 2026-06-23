Royals' Cole Ragans: Likely needs elbow procedure

Manager Matt Quatraro said Tuesday that Ragans (elbow) will likely need some type of elbow surgery, but the specific procedure and potential recovery timeline remain unclear as the left-hander is scheduled to visit another doctor soon, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old has been on the shelf due to an elbow impingement since early May and was transferred to the 60-day IL last week after suffering a setback. Ragans can safely be ruled out for the near future, and his availability for the rest of the season is also in question as he continues to be evaluated.