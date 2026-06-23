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Royals' Cole Ragans: Likely needs elbow procedure

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Manager Matt Quatraro said Tuesday that Ragans (elbow) will likely need some type of elbow surgery, but the specific procedure and potential recovery timeline remain unclear as the left-hander is scheduled to visit another doctor soon, Brian Murphy of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old has been on the shelf due to an elbow impingement since early May and was transferred to the 60-day IL last week after suffering a setback. Ragans can safely be ruled out for the near future, and his availability for the rest of the season is also in question as he continues to be evaluated.

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