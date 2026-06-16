Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Royals' Cole Ragans: Getting another opinion

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Tuesday that Ragans remains shut down from throwing while continuing to experience elbow symptoms, and the left-hander will be evaluated by another doctor later this week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ragans had a throwing session halted Friday since his arm wasn't feeling great, and it appears there still isn't a clear explanation for what he's currently dealing with. The 28-year-old landed on the injured list in early May due to pitcher's elbow. Ragans' status should be updated within the next few days as he continues to be evaluated.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!