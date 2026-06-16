Royals' Cole Ragans: Getting another opinion

Royals manager Matt Quatraro said Tuesday that Ragans remains shut down from throwing while continuing to experience elbow symptoms, and the left-hander will be evaluated by another doctor later this week, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Ragans had a throwing session halted Friday since his arm wasn't feeling great, and it appears there still isn't a clear explanation for what he's currently dealing with. The 28-year-old landed on the injured list in early May due to pitcher's elbow. Ragans' status should be updated within the next few days as he continues to be evaluated.