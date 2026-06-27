Royals' Cole Ragans: Scheduled for surgery

Ragans will undergo surgery on his left elbow Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

A left elbow impingement has kept Ragans on the shelf since early May. He suffered a setback in his recovery June 13 and will now opt to go under the knife to address the issue. The type of procedure he receives will be determined once the surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, determines exactly what is wrong with Ragans' elbow, so a timeline for the southpaw's return won't be available until the operation is complete.