Royals' Cole Ragans: Has setback, slated for testing

Ragans (elbow) had a throwing session cut short Friday and will undergo additional testing, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

According to manager Matt Quatraro, Ragans "woke up yesterday [Friday], not feeling as well arm-wise." The southpaw still attempted to throw, but he had to cut the session short. As a result, Kansas City has elected to have Ragans sent in for more testing, which will take place "in the next couple of days." Ragans had progressed to throwing bullpen sessions in his attempt to return from a left elbow impingement, but the setback may push back his timeline to rejoin Kansas City's rotation.