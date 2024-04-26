Ragans (1-2) earned the win Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Ragan technically pitched a complete game Thursday, with the outing being called after five innings due to rain. Regardless of the shortened game, Ragans managed to bounce back from a horrific start against the Orioles on Apr. 20 and got in the win column for the first time this season. Outside of his start against Baltimore, Ragans owns a 1.91 ERA with 33 strikeouts across 28.1 innings pitched. He's tentatively scheduled for a rematch with the Blue Jays in Toronto on Tuesday.