Ragans allowed two runs on two hits and two walks over six innings in a no-decision Monday. He struck out eight during the win over Milwaukee.

The lone blemish on Ragans' line Monday was a two-run shot by Gary Sanchez in the fourth inning. After the long ball, Ragans retired the final seven batters he faced, with three coming via strikeout. He matched his season high by forcing 19 whiffs, with nine coming against his changeup. Since getting hammered for seven runs against the Orioles, Ragans has posted a strong 2.04 ERA and 21:8 K:BB over his last three starts. The 26-year-old will carry a 3.38 ERA into his next outing, which is lined up to be a road matchup with the Angels this weekend.