Ragans (4-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-3 victory over the Tigers, allowing one hit and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out 12.

A clash with fellow star southpaw Tarik Skubal brought out the best in Ragans, who fanned a career-high 12 batters and generated a whopping 35 called or swinging strikes among his 100 pitches. The 26-year-old has reeled off 13 straight shutout innings over his last two starts, and he'll take a 3.34 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 76:21 K:BB through 62 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Minnesota.