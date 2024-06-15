Ragans allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Ragans had just one bad inning -- he gave up a two-run home run to Miguel Rojas and a solo shot to Chris Taylor in the fifth. Aside from that, it was smooth sailing for Ragans, who earned his fifth quality start in his last six outings, though he has just two wins in that span. The Royals' ace is now at a 3.14 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 102:26 K:BB over 86 innings across 15 starts this season. He's given up more than three runs just twice, with both of those games being seven-run mishaps, so he's often been even more dominant than his surface stats would suggest. Ragans is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Athletics.