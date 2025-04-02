Ragans recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed one run on five hits and two walks across five innings Wednesday in Milwaukee. He did not factor in the decision.

Jackson Chourio started the scoring with a solo homer during the first inning, but Ragans then blanked the Brewers with scattered baserunners for the next four frames. The left-hander showcased his stuff and generated 20 whiffs, but 21 foul balls drove up his pitch count and helped result in an early exit. Ragans has yet to provide much length in his first two starts of 2025 as he's gone five frames in both outings, but he's pitched well with four runs allowed and a 13:4 K:BB. A home matchup with the Twins likely awaits him early next week.