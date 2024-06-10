Ragans allowed a run on three hits and a walk over six innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out nine during the loss to Seattle.

Ragans served up a leadoff home run to J.P. Crawford on just the fourth pitch of the game but was otherwise dominant despite not earning a win. After the homer, Ragans struck out seven of the next 10 batters he faced. It was his second straight quality start and fourth in his last five appearances. He forced a season-high 22 whiffs, including 11 with his changeup. Ragans lowered his ERA to 3.08 alongside a 98:25 K:BB through 79 innings. His next start is expected to be against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.