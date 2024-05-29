Ragans (4-4) took the loss Tuesday against Minnesota, allowing three runs on nine hits and a walk across five innings. He struck out seven.

Ragans stranded a runner in all five of his innings pitched and had a difficult time getting through a Twins lineup that featured seven righties and a pair of switch hitters. The southpaw relied heavily on his ability to miss bats, inducing 14 whiffs and generating seven or more strikeouts for the fifth time in his last six starts. Ragans will close out his two-start week with a home outing against the Padres on Sunday.