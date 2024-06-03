Ragans pitched six innings in a no-decision Sunday against San Diego, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks. He struck out six.

Ragans was solid yet again Sunday, yielding two earned runs or fewer for the fourth-consecutive start. During that span, the 26-year-old has recorded a robust 1.13 ERA and 32:8 K:BB in 24 innings. The hard-throwing southpaw induced fourteen swinging strikes Sunday and has shown an impressive ability to miss bats this season, posting 10.97 K/9 thanks to a 15.0% swinging strike rate that ranks in the 95th percentile. Ragans will look to do more of the same in his next start, currently scheduled for this weekend against Seattle.