Ragans did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Twins. He allowed one run on four hits while striking out 11 across six innings.

Ragans dominated right out of the gate Tuesday, punching out nine of the first 17 batters faced and striking out the side in the third frame. His only blemish came in the fifth inning when he gave up an RBI single, and while the Twins' offense wasn't able to generate enough runs for him to earn the win, it was Ragans' second quality start in a row. The 27-year-old southpaw generated 18 whiffs and 15 first-pitch strikes, and he has logged 21 punchouts over his last two starts. Ragans' next start is slated for Sunday's series finale against the Guardians on the road, where he'll look to earn his first win of 2025.