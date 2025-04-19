Ragans (1-1) took the loss Friday against the Tigers after giving up five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out eight batters across four-plus innings.

Pitching at an 18 K/9 pace typically indicates a strong performance from a pitcher, but that was just about the only positive thing Ragans had going for him Friday. He squandered an early lead by allowing an RBI single in the second inning and began pitching from behind after giving up a solo shot to Andy Ibanez in the fourth. Ragans came back out for the start of the fifth frame but was quickly pulled after allowing the first three batters to reach base, all of whom eventually came around to score. The swing-and-miss specialist now carries a 3.58 ERA following his tough outing, though he should have a good chance to bounce back during his next start against a Rockies lineup that strikes out 10.8 times per game.