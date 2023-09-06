Lynch (shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lynch has been sidelined by a shoulder strain since mid-July, and the move to the 60-day IL likely won't affect his return timeline. The left-hander has been throwing bullpen sessions but traveled to the Royals' spring facility Wednesday and will soon face live hitters. He could soon be cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment if the session of live batting practice goes well.