Lynch (shoulder) said Sunday that he's feeling "probably the best I've felt in two years," Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lynch wound up pitching just 52.1 innings in 2023 due to a left shoulder issue which ultimately ended his season in July. He returned to pitching in the Arizona Fall League and also the Dominican Winter League, though, and entered Royals came with no restrictions. Lynch is competing with Jordan Lyles and Alec Marsh for the fifth spot in Kansas City's rotation. Lyles would seem to have a leg up for the job, but Lynch has more upside and could push for the gig with a strong spring.