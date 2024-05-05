Lynch will be recalled from Triple-A Omaha to start Sunday's game against the Rangers, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

He'll be entering the rotation in place of the injured Alec Marsh (elbow). Lynch hasn't pitched well this season at Omaha, collecting a 5.86 ERA and 22:9 K:BB over 27.2 innings. He will be pitching on three days' rest Sunday, having thrown 48 pitches over four frames Wednesday in his last start for Omaha. Lynch won't make for a recommended streaming option.