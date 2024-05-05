Lynch tossed five scoreless innings, walking two batters and allowing two hits while striking out six in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Rangers. He did not factor into the decision.

Lynch was promoted from Triple-A Omaha ahead of Sunday's start and he certainly stepped up his game, blanking the defending champs over five frames. The left-hander was able to work around three baserunners in the first inning to set the tone and ultimately went on to pitch four more scoreless innings in his first major-league outing of the year. Lynch could remain in the starting rotation for Kansas City for the time being with Alec Marsh (elbow) still unavailable. If he gets another turn in the rotation with the big-league club, Lynch's next start is tentatively set to come on the road against the Angels next weekend.