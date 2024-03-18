Lynch has allowed four runs on nine hits and five walks with nine strikeouts over 13 innings across five Cactus League appearances (three starts).

Lynch's role is still to be determined, but he's stretched out enough to at least be a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Alec Marsh, who is also in the rotation competition, has started just one of his five appearances, though he has covered 14 innings. Both Lynch and Marsh are pushing for the No. 5 starter spot, which could be available after Jordan Lyles has been slowed by back pain in spring training. Roster decisions are likely to come over the next week or so as manager Matt Quatraro trims down the spring roster ahead of Opening Day.