The Royals reinstated Lynch (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Sunday.

The left-hander has been sidelined nearly a month due to nerve irritation in his elbow, but he's ready to rejoin the Royals after making two rehab appearances in the minors. Lynch primarily works in middle relief but sees occasional high-leverage work with one save and four holds this season. He's been effective through 39 appearances with a 2.59 ERA, though his 1.42 WHIP and 29:22 K:BB could indicate some trouble on the horizon.